Smith’s Marketplace back on Heber City Council agenda

The Smith’s grocery chain, Heber City and a developer are getting closer to agreeing on who’s paying for what as plans for a new store and development take shape.

Smith's wants to build a 115,000-square-foot marketplace between downtown Heber City and the Utah Valley University Wasatch Campus. Plans there also call for new housing and 50,000 square feet of other commercial space.

Part of the council’s vote on Tuesday is for the city to contribute around $2 million for road costs including a roundabout.

The city was going to vote on its contribution to the project in May, but that was tabled when the parties didn’t agree over how to divide the roughly $11 million cost.

The total project cost includes a new traffic light, a frontage road along U.S. Highway 40 and alterations to existing roadways.

As part of the agreement with the city, Smith’s would pledge to finish construction by the end of this year.

The Smith’s would be the first major component of an economic development project to generate new tax dollars and build up the downtown area. By creating what’s called a community reinvestment area, the city could use a big chunk of new tax revenue from the Smith’s to reinvest in the downtown area. The city would also use some of that new tax revenue to pay back the $2 million contribution to the road.

The council will also consider pledging $20,000 to the Community Alliance for Main Street, also known as “CAMS.” That’s intended to allow the nonprofit known for putting on city celebrations to hire a director and become financially independent from the city.

Also during the meeting, Wasatch County Health Director Jonelle Fitzgerald will give an annual update from the county health department.

City Engineer Russell Funk will also check in with the council about the water and sewer line replacement project. Next week, the project’s scheduled to begin work at 500 North and gradually move south from there.

During a work meeting before the regular council meeting, city officials will discuss Heber’s affordable housing plan.

The work meeting begins at 5 p.m., after the council holds a closed session at 4 p.m. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m.

It’s happening at Heber City Hall, 75 North Main Street. To attend the meeting via Zoom, visit heberut.gov.