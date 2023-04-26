School board approves new Heber high school construction contract

The new high school in Wasatch County is expected to cost $169,816,232. That’s the bid the county’s board of education unanimously approved Tuesday. Westland Construction is the contractor chosen.

Westland’s portfolio includes 26 other elementary, middle and high schools, such as Altamont, Richfield, and parts of Hillcrest and Payson high schools. In December, the board also directed staff to negotiate with Bud Mahas Construction and Hughes General Contractors.

Construction is planned to begin this spring and finish in time for the start of the school year that begins fall 2026.

The go-ahead follows a multi-year process that analyzed whether the district needed a new campus. That included a study of how to accommodate student population growth, public meetings and the formation of a local building authority.

That authority enabled the board to approve the new school in summer 2022 without waiting for the election in November — or risking another failed vote. In 2019, Wasatch County voters rejected a general obligation bond to build a new high school.

Since then, enrollment for the existing high school, which was designed for a maximum of 1,800 students, has surpassed 2,600.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, the board approved asphalt repairs at multiple schools, a design for a roof at J.R. Smith Elementary, a dishwasher at Rocky Mountain Middle, and resurfacing the aquatic center’s pool deck.