Fire chief presents benefits of EMS sales tax to city councils

Wasatch County Fire Chief Eric Hales visited both city council meetings Tuesday evening. He shared details about Proposition 9, a county-wide tax Wasatch County residents will vote on in November.

It would charge an extra 0.5%, or one penny for every $200 on sales in the county, except for groceries, fuel and prescriptions. If it passes, it will last for 10 years, providing money for the Wasatch County Fire District and emergency management services.

Tuesday at Midway City Hall, Hales said funding hasn’t kept up with growth over recent years, and tourism — such as from the Deer Valley expansion — into the county will help that continue to trend upward, too.

“Overnight,” Hales said, “we went from nothing, something unknown, to a world-class ski resort, and they are touting the fact that they can leave an international airport and be to the world-class ski resort, without going through one stoplight, and within 35 minutes. So, the impact and the draw of tourism that's going to come into our area, it's going to be significant.”

If it passes, it’s estimated to generate $5.2 million in its first year, half of which would come from visitors. Hales said that’s nearly the amount the district collected in property taxes last year: $6.4 million.

With the tax, Hales said the first priority would be to build a fire station in Hideout within two to three years.

“They don't have the adequate resources,” Hales said. “Even though it looks really close to that Jordanelle station, it takes 10 minutes to get around the lake, which is quite difficult. You know, if it's an emergency, especially if you have to get up into the Tuhaye area, that's almost 20 minutes to get there.”

He and Clair Provost, Wasatch County Fire’s assistant chief and head of emergency management services, shared plans and details about the need for more funding to both councils.

In Midway, Provost said they hope people will have the information needed about Proposition 9 when it’s time to vote.

“We can't go out and actively promote,” Provost said. “We can provide information. Our hope is that you, by word of mouth, will just share this with friends, family, and neighbors, because like the chief said, it's really difficult. I think people don't really understand what our backs are against the wall. So, we're stretched with resources.”

The Midway City Council thanked Provost and Hales but didn’t take any official action.

In Heber, the council had planned to decide whether to pass a formal resolution in favor of Proposition 9 but decided not to, while still voicing support.

Councilmember Yvonne Barney said she had mixed feelings because of other recent new taxes, but ultimately she likes it.

“Getting the information out and sharing what you’ve shared with us here,” Barney said, “that has helped, because the first thing I thought was, ‘Absolutely not. Are you kidding me? Again?’ Sorry. People complain that our services are not catching up to the growth that’s coming. This is one way that we can put at least one service and possibly, potentially get us to a point where we’ll be safe, we’ll be cared for.”

Councilmember Scott Phillips agreed with Barney but lamented there have been many tax additions lately, and he wanted to find more ways to make growth pay for itself.

City websites have video and audio footage of Heber City and Midway council meetings.

