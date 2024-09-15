Wasatch planning commission gives go-ahead to golf lodge despite community concerns

The SkyRidge golf lodge, planned for construction northwest of the Jordanelle, would include 65 condo units and stand 75 feet tall, more than double the permitted height.

At a Wasatch County planning commission meeting Thursday, Sept. 12, developers made their pitch for a code exception at the first of three public hearings.

SkyRidge project manager Allison Aafedt told planning commissioners the lodge would enable guests to enjoy Utah’s outdoors all year.

“Having this lodge next to the golf helps create this year-round resort destination, servicing the golf in the summer and the winter activities of the new Deer Valley East Village as well,” she said.

She emphasized the 75-foot height would be only partly visible due to the hilly terrain. On SkyRidge Drive, the road leading to the lodge site, the height would be 35 feet.

“We didn’t want to have it going seven stories above SkyRidge Drive; we wanted it to be nestled down with the slope,” Aafedt said. “The topography all slopes down towards the water, so it doesn’t seem as tall as it really is.”

Still, some property owners spoke up at the meeting to voice their concerns.

David Ryan said he’s “completely against” the lodge as proposed.

“I just think the lodge is completely out of proportion to be in the middle of a neighborhood,” he said. “I mean, this thing is massive.”

He asked the planning commission not to recommend a code exception.

“I just don’t think it should be your job to solve their problems by changing the codes to make it work for them,” he said.

And Joe Rubinsztain said he’s gone so far as to put his house on the market because of the height, but he said he can’t find interested buyers who want the lodge as a neighbor.

Some planning commissioners told the SkyRidge team they were worried about parking shortages; even with an added off-site parking lot, the lodge would be several dozen spots short of what code requires.

But Commissioner Doug Grandquis said he’s not too worried.

“This is not designed for the average kind of person to use these facilities. It’s for the higher-income people. So, worrying about excess traffic, excess public use, I think doesn’t qualify, really, as much as we’re concerned about,” he said.

He also says the resort amenities in the area will likely be prohibitively expensive for most military members, referring to the development’s involvement with the Military Installation Development Authority (MIDA).

MIDA is a state agency originally formed to serve members of the military. It creates revenue for military recreation facilities by partnering with local government entities to invest in economic development.

The golf lodge will include three units dedicated for MIDA’s use. The agency has promised “meaningful discounts” to veterans and active-duty service members for SkyRidge’s golf and equestrian facilities, but those benefits haven’t yet been specified.

In the end, the planning commissioners forwarded three unanimous recommendations to the county council, advising them to approve the legislative development agreement, parking plan, and lodge plan.

SkyRidge has two more public hearings to go: one with the Jordanelle Specially Planned Area planning committee on Tuesday at 3 p.m. and one with the Wasatch County Council on Wednesday at 6 p.m.