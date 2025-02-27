Wallsburg Town Council fills unexpected vacancy

Former Councilmember Troy Thompson resigned in January. At a town council meeting Feb. 6, leaders interviewed Ron Horton and unanimously decided to appoint him as Thompson’s replacement.

The position is specifically to oversee the town’s water system, which is in the middle of a major replacement project.

Town Mayor Celeni Richins has said it’s an expensive and necessary project, but not everyone agrees. Thompson said when he was elected he thought it was excessive for the town’s needs.

The role’s other responsibilities include keeping records of the town’s water usage and reporting it to the state, applying for grants to help Wallsburg and checking that all the meters and tanks are in good working order.

During Horton’s interview with the town council, he said he has 45 years of experience with water systems.

“I was a plumber, so I have experience with water and water pressures and how it works and just everything about water,” he said.

He said he will become certified as a small systems operator and in cross-connection control, two state requirements to steward the town’s water system.

Horton will be sworn in March 6.