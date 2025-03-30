© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Provo man charged for car crash deaths of Midway couple

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published March 30, 2025 at 1:20 PM MDT
A Honda Accord collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of US Hwy 40 and S.R. 32 Thursday. The crash seriously injured the two motorcycle riders.
Utah Highway Patrol
A Honda Accord collided with a motorcycle at the intersection of US Hwy 40 and S.R. 32 on Aug. 3, 2023. The crash killed the two motorcycle riders.

Nearly two years after a crash that killed two Midway residents, the driver is facing felony manslaughter charges.

Jeffrey and Melinda Romney were struck by a car and thrown from their motorcycle the evening of Aug. 3, 2023, at the intersection of U.S. 40 and River Road.

They were flown to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Now, the driver who hit them, Provo resident Jon Jordan Flake, 62, is facing charges in 4th District Court.

According to court documents filed March 24, witnesses the night of the fatal crash said Flake ran a red light while driving north on U.S. 40, hitting the Romneys.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they didn’t find evidence that Flake was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash.

Each manslaughter charge is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Flake is scheduled to make his initial court appearance April 23.
Tags
Wasatch County Midway
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
Related Content