Provo man charged for car crash deaths of Midway couple

Jeffrey and Melinda Romney were struck by a car and thrown from their motorcycle the evening of Aug. 3, 2023, at the intersection of U.S. 40 and River Road.

They were flown to the hospital in critical condition, where they later died.

Now, the driver who hit them, Provo resident Jon Jordan Flake, 62, is facing charges in 4th District Court.

According to court documents filed March 24, witnesses the night of the fatal crash said Flake ran a red light while driving north on U.S. 40, hitting the Romneys.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers said they didn’t find evidence that Flake was impaired or distracted at the time of the crash.

Each manslaughter charge is a second-degree felony, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and up to $10,000 in fines.

Flake is scheduled to make his initial court appearance April 23.