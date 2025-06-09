Moose loose in downtown Heber safely relocated

Residents notified authorities about the moose downtown around 7 a.m. Friday.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resource officers helped track and safely capture the moose in the populated area.

DWR Conservation Outreach Manager Michael Packer said it took authorities about an hour to tranquilize the moose and relocate it to an area safer for the animal and for residents.

“We were able to load it up into a transport trailer, successfully reverse that tranquilized process and then relocate that animal successfully in a proper transport trailer to another area much more suitable for the moose in still in the central region, but in suitable habitat,” he said.

Packer said young moose and other wildlife often wander into lower-elevation areas this time of year.

“It's not uncommon for us to come across one of our wild friends, if we do happen to come across moose, really, one of our biggest things, or the biggest takeaways, is just to be able to give them space,” he said. “Particularly if you're recreating with a canine companion, moose don't take kindly to dogs.”

He advised hikers and bikers to keep their dogs leashed and give moose and other wildlife ample space. More safety tips on recreating around moose and other wildlife can be found here.

If a moose is seen in a heavily populated area, Parker says to report the sighting to the nearest DWR office or call 911.