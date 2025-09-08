Wasatch Back biker wins world championship title in Switzerland

Swenson took off from the start line in Verbier, passing the first time check in fifth place.

By the third checkpoint, nearly four hours in, Swenson had taken the lead, and stayed ahead of the pack the rest of the race.

Swenson passed the finish line in Grimentz in just a minute over six hours. He came in one minute ahead of the second place rider and four minutes in front of third place.

Team USA dominated the cross-country marathon events at the world championships last weekend.

In the women’s race, Californian Kate Courtney took home gold, finishing the 77-mile course in seven hours and 10 minutes – three minutes ahead of the second place finisher.

When you support KPCW, you support local news that matters to our community.

Keep news local. Donate now during KPCW’s pledge drive.