© 2025 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Man sentenced to prison for Wasatch County recovery center stabbing

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 23, 2025 at 2:00 PM MDT
Grace Doerfler / KPCW

An Eagle Mountain man will spend up to 15 years in prison after a stabbing at an addiction recovery center in Wasatch County in May.

20-year-old Hunter Ryan Kluser was sentenced to prison Wednesday, Oct. 22, in 4th District Court after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in the neck.

According to a plea agreement, in exchange for Kluser’s guilty plea, the original attempted murder charge was reduced to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Court records indicate Kluser’s victim objected to the plea agreement.

Kluser was arrested in May after he repeatedly stabbed a man at an addiction recovery center in Wasatch County, apparently unprovoked.

In a letter to the court, a relative wrote the attack was “grossly out of character” for an ordinarily “gentle, soft-spoken young man.”

A restitution hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Wasatch County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler