Man sentenced to prison for Wasatch County recovery center stabbing

20-year-old Hunter Ryan Kluser was sentenced to prison Wednesday, Oct. 22, in 4th District Court after he pleaded guilty to stabbing a man in the neck.

According to a plea agreement, in exchange for Kluser’s guilty plea, the original attempted murder charge was reduced to aggravated assault, a second-degree felony.

Court records indicate Kluser’s victim objected to the plea agreement.

Kluser was arrested in May after he repeatedly stabbed a man at an addiction recovery center in Wasatch County, apparently unprovoked.

In a letter to the court, a relative wrote the attack was “grossly out of character” for an ordinarily “gentle, soft-spoken young man.”

A restitution hearing in the case is scheduled for Dec. 10.