State Senate votes to ban mask mandates

Deputy Summit County Manager Janna Young said the House could vote as soon as Tuesday evening.

The measure passed through the Senate on the first day of the Legislature's general session. Senators suspended the body's rules to move the resolution immediately to a vote.

The resolution, sponsored by Sen. Daniel McKay, a Republican from Riverton, passed on party lines. It was supported by all Senate Republicans including the two who represent Summit County — John Johnson and Ron Winterton. Five of the six Senate Democrats voted against the measure. One Republican and one Democrat were absent.

Neither Johnson nor Winterton immediately returned messages seeking comment.

The legislation specifically cites the mask orders in Summit and Salt Lake counties.

"The Legislature of the state of Utah does not concede or confirm the validity of a state of emergency in Salt Lake County, Summit County or Salt Lake City,” the resolution says.

The resolution would terminate any other mask mandate in place in the state at the time of its passage. Originally, the resolution banned any mask mandate from being enacted until April, but that appears to have been removed by an amendment.

This is a developing story.