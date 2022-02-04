© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
2022 Winter Olympics

Park City speed skater out due to COVID test requirements

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published February 4, 2022 at 2:56 PM MST
Casey Dawson.jpg
Courtesy of Casey Dawson
/
Parkite Casey Dawson

The Olympics are getting underway in Beijing with opening ceremony today. With that comes news that one Park City athlete won’t be competing.

In a statement on social media, 21-year-old speed skater Casey Dawson announced that he won’t be able to participate in his individual races at the Winter Games. He said he had tested positive for COVID three weeks ago, and though he is now negative, the testing requirements from Beijing changed, and didn’t leave him enough time to comply with the new protocols.

Previously, he said, he needed to produce two consecutive negative tests, which he said he did, but that changed to four. In addition, he said the list of approved testing sites had also changed.

His statement expressed frustration with the situation, saying that he felt lost and as if things were out of his control.

Dawson won gold in the 10,000-meter race during the 2021 National Championships. In his statement this week, he also expressed hope for future competitions and solidarity with his team.

He said he’ll be stronger and more prepared than ever before, and that great things are to come.

2022 Winter Olympics
Michelle Deininger
Michelle, who joined KPCW in 2021, arrived in Utah in 2018 by way of Massachusetts, where the skiing was icy and the mosquitoes formidable. A former daily newspaper reporter and editor (at the Visalia Times-Delta in CA) and columnist (at The Cohasset Mariner in MA), Michelle has been a writer and editor for decades. She holds a journalism degree from CSU Fresno and has worked as a journalist, freelance writer and web content creator, reporting extensively on education and youth along with general assignment and breaking news.
See stories by Michelle Deininger