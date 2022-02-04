Park City speed skater out due to COVID test requirements

In a statement on social media, 21-year-old speed skater Casey Dawson announced that he won’t be able to participate in his individual races at the Winter Games. He said he had tested positive for COVID three weeks ago, and though he is now negative, the testing requirements from Beijing changed, and didn’t leave him enough time to comply with the new protocols.

Previously, he said, he needed to produce two consecutive negative tests, which he said he did, but that changed to four. In addition, he said the list of approved testing sites had also changed.

His statement expressed frustration with the situation, saying that he felt lost and as if things were out of his control.

Dawson won gold in the 10,000-meter race during the 2021 National Championships. In his statement this week, he also expressed hope for future competitions and solidarity with his team.

He said he’ll be stronger and more prepared than ever before, and that great things are to come.