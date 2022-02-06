© 2022 KPCW

2022 Winter Olympics

UPDATED: Casey Dawson is on his way to Beijing after missing his first competition

KPCW | By Leslie Thatcher
Published February 6, 2022 at 12:51 PM MST
Courtesy of Casey Dawson
Speed skater Casey Dawson

The Olympic Winter Games are underway in Beijing and Park City speed skater and national champion Casey Dawson is on his way to compete, after missing the Opening Ceremony and his first competition due to conflicting Covid-19 protocols.

Last week, 21 year old speed skater Casey Dawson expressed his frustration on social media that he wouldn’t be able to participate in his individual races at the Olympics. He wrote that he had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and while he had received two negative tests, the testing requirements from Beijing had changed and didn’t leave him enough time to comply with the new protocols, which require four negative tests.

But while Dawson missed the Opening Ceremony on Friday, he did get on a plane to Beijing Sunday morning, which is when his first event, the 5,000-meter skate was being held. His spot was replaced by teammate Emery Lehman. The race was won by Sweden’s Nils van der Poel.

Dawson also qualified to compete in the men’s 1,500 meter race. Another teammate, Ethan Cepuran is scheduled to compete in Dawson’s place on Tuesday. Dawson said he is planning to compete in the team pursuit event later in the games.

Dawson won gold in the 10,000-meter race during the 2021 National Championships. In his statement last week, he said he’ll be stronger and more prepared than ever before, and that great things are to come.

We’ll be talking to Dawson’s mom Tami during the Local News Hour at 8:30.

Leslie Thatcher
Tough but fair, Leslie is the woman most of Park City wakes up with every weekday morning. Leslie has been at KPCW since 1990 and her years at KPCW have given her depth and insight, guiding her as she asks local leaders and citizens the questions on everyone’s minds during the live interviews of the Local News Hour.
