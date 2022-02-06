UPDATED: Casey Dawson is on his way to Beijing after missing his first competition

Last week, 21 year old speed skater Casey Dawson expressed his frustration on social media that he wouldn’t be able to participate in his individual races at the Olympics. He wrote that he had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and while he had received two negative tests, the testing requirements from Beijing had changed and didn’t leave him enough time to comply with the new protocols, which require four negative tests.

But while Dawson missed the Opening Ceremony on Friday, he did get on a plane to Beijing Sunday morning, which is when his first event, the 5,000-meter skate was being held. His spot was replaced by teammate Emery Lehman. The race was won by Sweden’s Nils van der Poel.

Dawson also qualified to compete in the men’s 1,500 meter race. Another teammate, Ethan Cepuran is scheduled to compete in Dawson’s place on Tuesday. Dawson said he is planning to compete in the team pursuit event later in the games.

Dawson won gold in the 10,000-meter race during the 2021 National Championships. In his statement last week, he said he’ll be stronger and more prepared than ever before, and that great things are to come.

