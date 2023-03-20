Robert Redford named Entrepreneur of the Year by MountainWest Capital Network

Although he’s been doing business in Utah for more than four decades, the timing was apparently right this year for Robert Redford to be named as entrepreneur of the year.

Cheri Waldron is the executive director of MountainWest Capital Network, one of the oldest business networking groups in the state.

When asked why Redford is only now being honored, she said, the group was surprised too.

“And we just really took a look at every year who would be most deserving, what is going on in the state of Utah and Robert Redford came to mind and we were actually ourselves quite surprised that he has not been recognized yet,” Waldron said.

When the committee began evaluating its long list of candidates this year, she said they were looking for people who have sustained success for years. Redford jumped to the top of the list.

“Robert Redford, through his many endeavors and his environmental efforts in the film and his catalogue, and everything that he's done like that just obviously made it something that we wanted to highlight,” Waldron said. “And then most importantly, somebody and this really, I think is the most important, somebody who gives back to the community. Robert Redford gives back in ways in so many ways, in so many aspects."

Redford will receive the award during a luncheon set for April 21 in Salt Lake City. He will accept the award via a pre-recorded video, although Waldron said his daughter, Amy Redford, will be on hand along with long-time general manager of Sundance Resort Chad Linebaugh.

“The room will be filled with so many friends and supporters and beneficiaries of the opportunities that Robert Redford has created,” she said. “And this is our opportunity as a state to recognize and celebrate this individual who has given so much to us for decades. And Robert Redford, despite all of everything that he is, he isn't somebody that accepts awards very often. So, we really truly are very honored that he is willing to accept this award from the MountainWest Capitol network.”

Waldron said the effort to find next year’s Entrepreneur of the Year for 2024 will begin in mid-October.