© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Featured

Summit County not happy with delays in trash collection

KPCW | By Renai Bodley Miller
Published January 8, 2023 at 11:28 AM MST
full trash cans in the winter.jpg

The county issued a stern statement about Republic Services' delays in waste collection and said weather isn't the only reason for late service.

Summit County leaders are not happy with the recent delays in trash and recycling pickup. Several residents have complained about the delays in service in the past few weeks.

Republic Services is responsible for waste collection in the county. The company says heavy snow and resulting traffic jams are the reasons they haven’t been able to stick to regular schedules. The company has asked for patience from residents.

Republic Services posted plans for trash pickup Saturday on the county’s website Friday night. Those plans detailed what overdue routes would be serviced. The company also noted it would have an update Saturday morning. However, by Sunday noon, no update had been posted.

On Saturday, Summit County issued a statement that said it is “clear that weather is not the sole cause of the issues our residents are experiencing.”

The county’s statement said the extent of recent disruptions are unacceptable, and it is focused on holding Republic Services accountable to return to normal service according to its contract with the county.

That $4 million contract was renewed for five years last summer. The contract includes financial penalties for non-performance, and a requirement to resolve customer complaints within two business days.

KPCW has asked Republic Services to comment on Summit County’s statement, but has not received a response.

Featured
Renai Bodley Miller
Renai Bodley Miller became General Manager of KPCW in June, 2017. Previously, she was a reporter at KPCW. Renai is a 25 year veteran of the television news business. She was a news producer in Roanoke, VA, Richmond, VA, Miami, FL, and Washington, DC before moving to Utah in 1996 to be the Executive Producer at KSTU Fox 13. In 1999, she was promoted to Vice President/News Director. Under Renai’s tenure, Fox 13 expanded its news coverage from 2.5 hours to 10 hours of news a day. She retired in July, 2015, to enjoy her new home in Park City; but she couldn’t stay out of a newsroom for long. Less than a month later she signed on with KPCW as a reporter, and less than two years later she was promoted to General Manager when Larry Warren retired.
See stories by Renai Bodley Miller