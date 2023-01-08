Summit County not happy with delays in trash collection

Summit County leaders are not happy with the recent delays in trash and recycling pickup. Several residents have complained about the delays in service in the past few weeks.

Republic Services is responsible for waste collection in the county. The company says heavy snow and resulting traffic jams are the reasons they haven’t been able to stick to regular schedules. The company has asked for patience from residents.

Republic Services posted plans for trash pickup Saturday on the county’s website Friday night. Those plans detailed what overdue routes would be serviced. The company also noted it would have an update Saturday morning. However, by Sunday noon, no update had been posted.

On Saturday, Summit County issued a statement that said it is “clear that weather is not the sole cause of the issues our residents are experiencing.”

The county’s statement said the extent of recent disruptions are unacceptable, and it is focused on holding Republic Services accountable to return to normal service according to its contract with the county.

That $4 million contract was renewed for five years last summer. The contract includes financial penalties for non-performance, and a requirement to resolve customer complaints within two business days.

KPCW has asked Republic Services to comment on Summit County’s statement, but has not received a response.

