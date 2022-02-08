© 2022 KPCW

Two Summit County women among COVID deaths reported Tuesday

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published February 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM MST
covid.jpg

Utah reported 32 new deaths from COVID today – the highest number of single-day fatalities since the pandemic started. Two of those occurred in Summit County.

Two more Summit County women have died of COVID, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus in the county to 22.

Both women were between 65 and 84 years old, and both were hospitalized when they died. According to the Summit County Health Department, the women were both unvaccinated.

In the past month, unvaccinated people were more than eight times more likely to die of COVID than vaccinated people who contracted breakthrough cases of COVID.

In a statement following the news, the Utah Department of Health said all of the deaths reported today occurred within the past 30 days, but that the high number reported today illustrated the need to remain vigilant in protecting oneself and others by getting vaccinated and boosted.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle Deininger
