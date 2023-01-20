Parkites and Youth Sport Alliance alumni shred the competition

Almost 900 students are participating in Youth Sports Alliance programs this month and 665 of those students are in snow programs.

YSA Executive Director Emily Fischer said the largest amount of growth is coming from Wasatch County.

YSA is also keeping watch on what the organization calls "PC Nation." Since 2010 the organization has been tracking athletes who grew up in Park City, live in Park City now or are part of one of the seven winter sports clubs in town.

This winter has brought exciting results to local athletes.

At the U.S. Long Track Championship for speed skating, Casey Dawson took silver in the 10,000-meter and 5,000-meter events.

In mogul skiing, Parkite Alli Macuga took first twice in the U.S. Selections competition in Winter Park, Colorado. The event was from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12. Her first score was 82.19. The second was 78.75.

On the men’s side of the U.S. selections, Charlie Mickel took first place in the first round of competition with a score of 85.37. Dylan Marcellini took third with a score of 81.63.

In the second round, both men’s positions on the podium were flipped. Marcellini took first with a score of 85.53 and Mickel came in third with a score of 81.63.

On the dual moguls side, Alli Macuga took third with a time of 33.00 and Lulu Shaffer took first with a score of 20.00. For the men, Marcellini took third with a score of 19.00.

Many of the mogul skiers will be heading to Park City to compete at Deer Valley Feb. 2 to Feb. 4.

Local athletes were also competing in ski jumping. On Jan.15, Josie Johnson and Sam Macuga, who is the older sister of Alli, competed in Zao, Japan. Johnson came in 36th with a total score of 80.0 and Sam Macuga came in 40th with a total score of 61.9.