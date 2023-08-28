© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Park City

Attorney Joe Wrona’s rape trial pushed back to December

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:18 PM MDT
Joe Wrona pictured in 2016 in the KPCW studios.
The sexual assault case against a Park City attorney has been delayed again.

The attorney’s trial is now scheduled for Dec. 4, 2023.

It was slated to begin Aug. 28. Wrona added a new defense attorney to his case May 9, and two days later the schedule was reset.

According to the latest schedule, jury selection will begin Nov. 29 after a final pretrial conference Nov. 20.

He’s charged with one felony count of rape involving his adult biological daughter. The alleged crime occurred in March 2022, when his daughter lived in Park City. She has since moved out of the area.

Wrona has pleaded not guilty.

Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
