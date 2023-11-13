© 2023 KPCW

Prescribed burns at Treasure Hill begin Wednesday

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 13, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST
KPCW
Treasure Hill above Old Town Park City.

This week, controlled fires will burn excess brush on Treasure Hill above Old Town Park City.

As crews have done around Summit and Wasatch counties in recent weeks, they’ll perform the prescribed burns in one of Park City’s most visible areas. Starting Wednesday until they finish, residents are asked not to report fires in the Treasure Hill area to authorities.

Smoke will be visible during the day and overnight. Trails will be closed in the area as necessary.

Crews will monitor the burning piles until they extinguish them.

In the wildland-urban interface, where homes near forests are at a higher-than-normal wildfire risk, crews pile and burn dead trees and underbrush. Experts say the method is an effective technique on steep hills where it’s harder to mulch and remove them.

Elsewhere in Summit County, crews burned piles off Interstate 80 near Promontory Monday.

Late last week, they also wrapped up burnings above the Sun Peak neighborhood for the time being. The Sun Peak Homeowners Association said about 60 more piles there and near Rob’s Trail will be burned when there’s snow on the ground, reducing the risk of fires spreading.

Other burns happened recently near Pinebrook, Heber City, Kamas and other parts of the Heber-Kamas and Evanston-Mountain View ranger districts.

Park City Municipal
A map shows the areas where crews will burn tree and brush piles this week.
Park City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter
