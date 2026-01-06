Ten candidates vie for vacant Park City Council seat

Park City Mayor Ryan Dickey and councilmembers Tana Toly and Diego Zegarra took the oath of office Monday , but the new council isn’t complete yet.

Dickey left the council to become mayor, and the new council must appoint a member to take his seat.

Ten locals have applied including Jack Rubin , who lost the mayoral race to Dickey by just seven votes . During his campaign, Rubin emphasized his experience with nonprofits and said elevating resident voices is a priority.

Danny Glasser and Molly Miller are also in the mix. Both ran for council in the 2025 general election.

Glasser is a former National Ability Center CEO and said during his campaign that he would take action while on city council. Miller has worked with local organizations like the Park City Education Foundation for years. During her run, she said she would support more affordable housing and continuing Park City’s local child care efforts.

Park City Planning Commissioner John Frontero also applied as have former planning commissioners Laura Suesser and Matt Nagie.

Suesser is currently an attorney. Nagie has previously run for city council and most recently was a Park City High School teacher, but resigned suddenly in 2024 .

Jeffrey Pierce, who ran for Park City Planning Commission in 2025, is another candidate, as are consultant Doyle Damron, Intermountain Health flight nurse George Goodman and local entrepreneur Jennifer Sutton.

The city council will interview the 10 candidates during a special public meeting Tuesday, Jan 13, at 10 a.m. The council will appoint Dickey’s replacement at its regular meeting Jan. 15 at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall.

The appointed candidate will fill Dickey’s seat until his term ends in January 2028.

