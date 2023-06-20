Local News Hour | June 20, 2023
Ways To Subscribe
Housing nonprofit faces funding deadline (02:54)
Wasatch County previews upcoming county council meeting (05:50)
Fatal semitruck rollover closes Parleys Canyon for hours (16:20)
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 224 near Park City (17:13)
Crash at Deer Creek Reservoir sends one to hospital (18:20)
Park City Fire District discusses new safety tools (19:06 )
Park City education board to vote on new equity policy (34:43)
Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra shares summer event update (36:54)
Animal shelters still feeling effects of pandemic (43:51)
New Heber Valley website gives insider tips to new residents (47:15)