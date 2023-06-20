© 2023 KPCW

Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 20, 2023

By Leslie Thatcher
Published June 20, 2023 at 10:56 AM MDT
Park City's Marsac Building.
Housing nonprofit faces funding deadline (02:54)

Wasatch County previews upcoming county council meeting (05:50)

Fatal semitruck rollover closes Parleys Canyon for hours (16:20)

Man killed in single-vehicle crash on state Route 224 near Park City (17:13)

Crash at Deer Creek Reservoir sends one to hospital (18:20)

Park City Fire District discusses new safety tools (19:06 )

Park City education board to vote on new equity policy (34:43)

Recycle Utah director Carolyn Wawra shares summer event update (36:54)

Animal shelters still feeling effects of pandemic (43:51)

New Heber Valley website gives insider tips to new residents (47:15)

