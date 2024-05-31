Local News Hour | May 31, 2024
- Water and sewer replacement work to resume in downtown Heber; start date pending. (4:24)
- New Salt Lake Bees stadium in Daybreak has new renderings, and a new name. (6:37)
- Lisa Verzella Observations Program Leader at SLC National Weather Service calls for new volunteer team members in Park City. (7:25)
- Park City School District receives $400,000 in federal funds for electric school buses (19:15)
- Utah Symphony spokesperson, David Porter, discusses the future of Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City. (21:00)
- Fifth man charged after shooting injured two at large Peoa party. (33:58)
- Former city councilmember appointed to Park City Chamber position. (36:05)
- Main Street water line replacement to end for season before July. (36:42)
- Salt Lake Tribune's Lauren Gustus discusses the top stories they are covering. (38:58)