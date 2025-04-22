© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour | April 22, 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published April 22, 2025 at 3:26 PM MDT
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (02:44)

Actress Abbie Scott from Timpanogos Valley Theater talks about the production of "Little Women: A Broadway Musical." (18:30)

Six arrested in Wasatch Back drug, grand theft crime ring. (23:02)

Live Like Sam Programs Director Jessica Parker shares details on their free community event, Leading with Kindness. (24:11)

Dr. Elizabeth Ritter provides details about a free head and neck cancer screening in Heber. (33:09)

Park City resident facing felony charges for child pornography. (39:48)

Heber driver charged for hitting biker in alleged road rage incident. (41:26)

Quiet day wraps up Park City Mountain’s 2024-2025 ski season. (43:57)

Park City explores sites for Deer Valley, Main Street gondola proposal. (46:49)

Local News Hour
