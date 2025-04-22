Local News Hour | April 22, 2025
Summit County Manager Shayne Scott previews the agenda for Wednesday's county council meeting. (02:44)
Actress Abbie Scott from Timpanogos Valley Theater talks about the production of "Little Women: A Broadway Musical." (18:30)
Six arrested in Wasatch Back drug, grand theft crime ring. (23:02)
Live Like Sam Programs Director Jessica Parker shares details on their free community event, Leading with Kindness. (24:11)
Dr. Elizabeth Ritter provides details about a free head and neck cancer screening in Heber. (33:09)
Park City resident facing felony charges for child pornography. (39:48)
Heber driver charged for hitting biker in alleged road rage incident. (41:26)
Quiet day wraps up Park City Mountain’s 2024-2025 ski season. (43:57)
Park City explores sites for Deer Valley, Main Street gondola proposal. (46:49)