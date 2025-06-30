Local News Hour | June 30, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published June 30, 2025 at 2:51 PM MDT Listen • 49:31 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Park City to explore Deer Valley-Richardson Flat aerial connection (7:42)Summit County Clubhouse members share details on the 3-day Utah State Clubhouse Coalition Conference (10:38)Stage 1 fire restrictions enforced across Utah (24:39)Friends of the Park City Library share details on the upcoming used book sale (26:26)Candidates for Heber City mayor, council embroiled in legal trouble (36:35)South Summit Superintendent of Schools Greg Maughan shares an update on the district's budget and planned capital projects (39:20)