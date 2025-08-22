Local News Hour | August 22, 2025 By Roger Goldman Published August 22, 2025 at 1:38 PM MDT Listen • 49:57 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Back Alley Bash to mark start of KPCW summer pledge drive (02:42)Summit County disbands Basin open space board, for now (05:18)Gov. Cox says Utah would welcome another X Games (06:46)Former Summit County planning commissioner joins state liquor board (08:21)Art on the Trails brings performers, painters to McLeod Creek trail (10:44)Beulah Fire update with fire spokesperson Erin Hanczyk (11:22)Heber leaders discuss latest iteration of downtown rezone plans (19:23)Park City Municipal Golf Director Vaughn Robinson discusses the end of the season, reactions to higher prices (21:06)Summit County Council delays repeal of original Dakota Pacific approval (30:43)Park City native Bryon Friedman talks about life as a US Ski Team member-turned full-time touring musician and Sarah Ervin previews the Back Alley Bash and upcoming KPCW Pledge Drive (35:06)