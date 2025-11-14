Local News Hour | November 14, 2025
- Space Weather Prediction Center Service Coordinator Shawn Dahl explains the science and splendor of the recent geomagnetic storm which made the northern lights visible along the Wasatch Back (9:50)
- Attorney Ben Phillips discusses the ruling this week which struck down the Republican-controlled Utah Legislature’s congressional map and replaced it with one that would include a single Democratic-leaning district and three Republican-leaning districts (19:49)