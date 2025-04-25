© 2025 KPCW

The Community Campfire

The Community Campfire | April 25, 2025

By John Burdick,
Sarah ErvinAmber Borowski JohnsonAndrea BuchananMitchell ElliottBill Skinner
Published April 25, 2025 at 1:23 PM MDT
This week on The Community Campfire, meet Ken McCarthy, the driving force behind the beloved trail network in Heber Valley, whose passion for the outdoors has inspired a community. Hear the story of Matt Lindon, a true Summit County original who’s called Park City home since the ’70s and played a key role in building Deer Valley Resort. Gather around for a soulful music session with Salt Lake City artist Spencer Paul, blending psych-folk vibes and heartfelt lyrics. Plus, get your local sports fix and enjoy some laughs with the always-entertaining Campfire Kids.

Tags
