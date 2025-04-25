The Community Campfire | April 25, 2025
Ways To Subscribe
This week on The Community Campfire, meet Ken McCarthy, the driving force behind the beloved trail network in Heber Valley, whose passion for the outdoors has inspired a community. Hear the story of Matt Lindon, a true Summit County original who’s called Park City home since the ’70s and played a key role in building Deer Valley Resort. Gather around for a soulful music session with Salt Lake City artist Spencer Paul, blending psych-folk vibes and heartfelt lyrics. Plus, get your local sports fix and enjoy some laughs with the always-entertaining Campfire Kids.