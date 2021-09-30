New Techniques in Forecasting Landslides

On Cool Science Radio, John Wells and guest host Kyle Maguire welcome Dr. Dalia Kirschbaum, Chief of the Hydrological Sciences Laboratory at NASA.

Kirschbaum's team has a number of responsibilities in the study of landslides, including developing new techniques for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard assessment and forecasting.

She is also the Deputy Project Scientist for Applications for the GPM Mission. GPM stands for Global Precipitation Measurement. GPM is a constellation of satellites that together make sophisticated measurements of rain and snow of the entire world every three hours, including the GPM Core observatory that can CT scan a hurricane.

NASA Videos Referenced:

Hurricane forecasting: https://gpm.nasa.gov/applications/weather/forecasting-hurricanes-satellites

Daily patterns in rainfall over the US: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13348

New applications of GPM data:

Microinsurance: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13646

Agriculture and water resources: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13592