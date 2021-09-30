© 2022 KPCW

Public Affairs

New Techniques in Forecasting Landslides

KPCW | By John Wells
Published September 30, 2021 at 12:26 PM MDT
Dalia_Kirschbaum_GPM_Canned.1_print.jpg

On Cool Science Radio, John Wells and guest host Kyle Maguire welcome Dr. Dalia Kirschbaum, Chief of the Hydrological Sciences Laboratory at NASA.

Kirschbaum's team has a number of responsibilities in the study of landslides, including developing new techniques for rainfall-triggered landslide hazard assessment and forecasting.

 

She is also the Deputy Project Scientist for Applications for the GPM Mission. GPM stands for Global Precipitation Measurement. GPM is a constellation of satellites that together make sophisticated measurements of rain and snow of the entire world every three hours, including the GPM Core observatory that can CT scan a hurricane.

 

NASA Videos Referenced:

Hurricane forecasting: https://gpm.nasa.gov/applications/weather/forecasting-hurricanes-satellites

Daily patterns in rainfall over the US: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13348

New applications of GPM data:

Microinsurance: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13646

Agriculture and water resources: https://svs.gsfc.nasa.gov/13592

Public Affairs John WEllsDr. Dalia KirschbaumNASA Goddard Institute for Space Studies
Kyle Maguire
John Wells
John's curiosity with science and technology began at the age of 7 with the country's space program. With a subscription his parents gave him to Popular Science and Popular Mechanics along with other periodicals and Walter Cronkite's evening broadcast he studied everything space. He followed the lives of America's test pilots and astronauts who piloted Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft. His curiosity in how things were built led him to dismantling the family's window fan, toaster and lawnmower. Taking apart things was easy. Putting them back together, well, not so much. John grew up in New York state and Massachusetts with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. He received a BA in Economics and Sociology from the University of Maryland.
