Cool Science Radio | November 20, 2025 By Scott Greenberg, Lynn Ware Peek Published November 20, 2025 at 1:23 PM MST Listen • 52:55 KPCW Acclaimed author Simon Winchester discusses “The Breath of the Gods,” his sweeping new book on the power, mystery and history of wind, and how it continues to shape civilization, climate and conflict. (0:58)Monterey Technologies’ Todd Cloutier and Tom Sharkey explain how human-centered design and human factors engineering shape everything from submarines to software, ensuring complex systems help people make better, safer decisions. (27:28)