Cool Science Radio | February 5, 2026 By Lynn Ware Peek, Scott Greenberg Published February 5, 2026 at 11:04 AM MST Listen • 51:44 KPCW Author and science historian Oren Harman explores why metamorphosis is one of biology’s greatest mysteries, and what radical transformation can teach us about identity, survival, and change. (1:13)Author and professor emeritus Christopher Cokinos explores the moon’s enduring pull on human imagination, science and culture in his book "Still as Bright: An Illuminating History of the Moon, from Antiquity to Tomorrow." (28:06)