© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

How Sundance’s Cancelation Impacts Lodging

Published January 10, 2022 at 5:08 PM MST
Dan Bullert.png

Dan Bullert, President of the Park City Area Lodging Association discusses the impacts to Park City’s lodging industry from the cancellation of the Sundance Film Festival.

Dan Bullert, President of the Park City Area Lodging Association discusses the impacts to Park City’s lodging industry from the cancellation of the Sundance Film Festival.

Last Wednesday the Sundance Film Festival decided to cancel in-person programming. Organizers commented, “While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival.”

Unfortunately, the area's lodging establishments, whose reservation books were filled to the brim, face cancellations of both guests and groups.

Here to help us understand the impacts is Dan Bullert, President of the Park City Area Lodging Association and VP of Hotel Operations the Stein Collection.

Tags

Mountain MoneyMountain Money2022 Sundance Film FestivalPark City Area Lodging Association
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells