How Sundance’s Cancelation Impacts Lodging

Dan Bullert, President of the Park City Area Lodging Association discusses the impacts to Park City’s lodging industry from the cancellation of the Sundance Film Festival.

Last Wednesday the Sundance Film Festival decided to cancel in-person programming. Organizers commented, “While we’re disappointed to not provide the full hybrid experience and gather in-person as intended, audiences this year will still experience the magic and energy of our festival.”

Unfortunately, the area's lodging establishments, whose reservation books were filled to the brim, face cancellations of both guests and groups.

Here to help us understand the impacts is Dan Bullert, President of the Park City Area Lodging Association and VP of Hotel Operations the Stein Collection.