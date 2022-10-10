BUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing World

The corporate form of business has been fundamental to the growth of the modern economy. Along with limited liability, a core concept of the modern corporation is that a board, elected by the shareholders, represents their interests in overseeing the management that runs the company’s day-to-day operations.

But just as society’s views about the role of corporations has evolved, so too has the role of the Board.

Author Seamus Gillen takes a deep look at how Boards have evolved and where they have to go in order to be effective in the future in his new book, Building Better Boards. We are lucky to have him with us this morning.