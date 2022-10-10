© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

BUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing World

Published October 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM MDT
Author Seamus Gillen highlights his new book, BUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing World.

The corporate form of business has been fundamental to the growth of the modern economy. Along with limited liability, a core concept of the modern corporation is that a board, elected by the shareholders, represents their interests in overseeing the management that runs the company’s day-to-day operations.

But just as society’s views about the role of corporations has evolved, so too has the role of the Board.

Author Seamus Gillen takes a deep look at how Boards have evolved and where they have to go in order to be effective in the future in his new book, Building Better Boards. We are lucky to have him with us this morning.

Mountain Money Seamus GillianBUILDING BETTER BOARDS: How to Lead and Succeed in a Changing World
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
