© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Learn the inner workings of Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC event

Published November 1, 2022 at 8:56 AM MDT
park_city_community_foundation_live_pc_give_pc.png
Park City Community Foundation
/

The 12th annual Live PC Give PC giving day is Friday, November 4. It's a critical fundraiser for local nonprofits in Park City and Summit County. Hosted by the Park City Community Foundation, the 24-hour event is an inclusive one with the goal of bringing in 6,500 donors to support more than 120 nonprofits.

Park City Community Foundation President and CEO Joel Zarrow and Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra shared some of the behind-the-scenes operations of this event.

Tags
Mountain Money Live PC Give PCPark City Community Foundation
Stay Connected
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells