Learn the inner workings of Park City Community Foundation’s Live PC Give PC event

The 12th annual Live PC Give PC giving day is Friday, November 4. It's a critical fundraiser for local nonprofits in Park City and Summit County. Hosted by the Park City Community Foundation, the 24-hour event is an inclusive one with the goal of bringing in 6,500 donors to support more than 120 nonprofits.

Park City Community Foundation President and CEO Joel Zarrow and Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra shared some of the behind-the-scenes operations of this event.