Mountain Money

Crypto journalist talks FTX and what it means for crypto going forward

Published November 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM MST
Laura Shin
Crypto journalist and author Laura Shin

Just saying the word cryptocurrency causes confusion in many minds and yet it is important to understand the technology and how it affects the greater marketplace.

Over the past few weeks the cryptocurrency exchange FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried have garnered attention as the inner workings of the organization are revealed.

Laura Shin, a no-hype crypto journalist, joined Mountain Money to break down what is happening in the crypto world with FTX and what it means for cryptocurrency moving forward.

