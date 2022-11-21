© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

The Carlyle Group's David Rubenstein discusses new book, "How to Invest: Masters on the Craft"

Published November 21, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST
David M. Rubenstein

David Rubinstein is a man of many interests. He is the co-founder of The Carlyle Group, one of the leading private equity firms in the world. He has also written books on history and hosts a regular show on Bloomberg where he has interviewed a fascinating array of guests on a wide variety of topics. One of his latest projects was to collect a series of interviews with some of the superstars in the investment world and publish them in a new book entitled “How to Invest: Masters on the Craft.”

