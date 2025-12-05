The Community Campfire | December 5, 2025

This week on The Community Campfire, Tracy Klein and PJ Saylor talk about the work of Fetch Cares, a non-profit whose mission is to find forever homes for the neediest population of dogs.

Then, meet Park City Mountain’s snowcat groomers – the unsung heroes who work all night long, turning chaos into corduroy while the rest of us are snuggled up in bed.

KPCW's Connor Thomas and Sarah Ervin check in from Park City Mountain's opening day.

And writer-composer Mary Beth Maziarz and the young cast of “Flo! The Show!” talk about creating and performing an original world-premiere musical debuting at the Egyptian Youth Theatre and perform two original numbers in-studio.