The Community Campfire | January 2, 2026
- Music teacher and Park City legend, Christopher Taylor has 30 years of teaching music under his belt and now it's time to retire. Through interviews with former students and professional musicians, Andrea Buchanan tells the story of Taylor's influence over the decades and how he has shaped the lives of so many in Park City.
- If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to hurl a 42-pound rock down a slick sheet of ice while desperately trying not to faceplant, curling might be your sport. KPCW’s Amber Johnson recently participated in Park City Curling Club’s "Learn to Curl" night, and she glided out of there with some new skills—and a whole lot of hilarious memories.