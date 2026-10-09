The Community Campfire | October 9, 2026
Follow Maverick McKenna, a 16-year-old F4 driver from Park City, Utah, who is pursuing a career in Formula One.
- Wasatch Back Devastation Relief can’t undo tragedy, but it can help people through what comes next. Amber Johnson joins its annual Light the Night UTV Excursion and meets some of the people who make that help possible.
- Park City’s girls' flag football coach Brandon Heaney discusses the rapid growth of the program, and players Brighton Heaney and Ellie Crutchfield share their experiences.