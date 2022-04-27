When our next guest Kate Swenson’s son Cooper was born, she almost immediately noticed he wasn’t like other kids, but she wouldn’t have ever imagined he would be diagnosed with with severe, nonverbal autism. At first she experienced the grief of broken dream, but though hard work, resilience and personal growth, she would come to learn that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change — she was. Kate is the voice behind the popular blog, Finding Coopers Voice which has 750,000 followers, and she joins us today to talk about her new memoir: Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.