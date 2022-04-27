© 2022 KPCW

Forever Boy: A Mother's Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy

Published April 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM MDT
forever boy book cover

Kate Swenson whose son Cooper was diagnosed with severe, nonverbal autism, joins The Mountain Life today. Kate now offers support and connection to others on this path. She has a popular blog, Finding Cooper's Voice, and joins to discuss her new memoir, Forever Boy: A Mother's Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.

When our next guest Kate Swenson’s son Cooper was born, she almost immediately noticed he wasn’t like other kids, but she wouldn’t have ever imagined he would be diagnosed with with severe, nonverbal autism. At first she experienced the grief of broken dream, but though hard work, resilience and personal growth, she would come to learn that Cooper wasn’t the one who needed to change — she was. Kate is the voice behind the popular blog, Finding Coopers Voice which has 750,000 followers, and she joins us today to talk about her new memoir: Forever Boy: A Mother’s Memoir of Autism and Finding Joy.

The Mountain Life Kate SwensonBook DiscussionAutism
Pete Stoughton
Pete Stoughton is the Brand Relations Manager at Trail and Ultra Running as well as the Director of Programs at CCPC. Basically, he is the behind the scenes guy at TAUR. When he's not getting his TAUR on, or running 2-3,000 miles a year. His own personal running ranges from 100 mile races to track workouts. Nevertheless, a scenic run with friends is were he finds inner peace.
Lynn Ware Peek
Lynn Ware Peek is a long-time contributor to KPCW. She joined the station in 2008 with Tales from the Wasatch Back, was a reporter from 2012 to 2016, and co-hosts and produces two of KPCW’s Public Affairs Hour shows, The Mountain Life, on health and lifestyle, on Wednesdays and Cool Science Radio, tackling science and technology every Thursday.
