The Mountain Life

Reclaiming Body Trust: A Path to Healing and Liberation

Published September 14, 2022 at 10:30 AM MDT
Licensed therapist Hilary Kinavey and registered dietician Dana Sturtevant who have written RECLAIMING BODY TRUST: A Path to Healing and Liberation. It is a holistic and powerful framework for accepting and liberating our bodies and ourselves.

If you’re human, there’s a pretty decent chance that at some point you’ve felt uncomfortable or “not at home” in your body. What does it take to feel like we trust our bodies and how they look and how they feel? Our next guests are the founders of something called Body Trust, they are licensed therapist Hilary Kinavey and registered dietician Dana Sturtevant. They invite readers to break free from the status quo and reject a diet culture that they say has taken advantage and profited from trauma, stigma, and disembodiment, to fully reclaim and embrace our bodies.

