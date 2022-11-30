Gastroenterologist discusses importance of gut health

The human body plays host to a vast system of a trillion bacteria that comprise the microbiome, many in our digestive tract.

Bestselling author and gastroenterologist Dr. Robynne Chutkan discusses what she calls the "anti-viral gut," which is the title of her new book. It’s about tackling pathogens from the inside out.

Dr. Chutkan has been on the faculty at Georgetown University Hospital since 1997.

In 2004 she founded the Digestive Center for Wellness, an integrative gastroenterology practice dedicated to uncovering the root cause of GI disorders.