Gratitude as a practice

Gratitude is something that, for most of us, takes discipline and may not come naturally. It is a practice.

Local resident and author, Joel Zuckerman, has made gratitude a practice, to the degree that it resulted in writing a book about gratitude, simply called, "Grateful."

He details an upcoming talk in the Park City Library speaker series Tuesday, June 6, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Zuckerman is the author of nine books, including “Grateful,” and a two-time Book of the Year award recipient in his previous career as a golf and travel writer.