MIT economist says American health insurance is a tear-down, not a fixer-upper

Amy Finkelstein has devoted her professional life to studying insurance, specifically health care. Some might declare the American health care system is broken, but there are varying opinions about why and how to fix it. It’s complex. 30 million Americans lack formal health insurance. Many of the rest live in constant danger of losing their coverage if they lose their jobs, give birth, get older, get healthier, get richer, or move.

Amy Finkelstein is a professor of economics at MIT. She is an elected member of the Institute of Medicine as well as the Director of the Health Care Program at the National Bureau of Economic Research. She has won the MacArthur prize. She talks about her new book, co-written with Stanford Economist Liran Einav, "We've Got You Covered, Rebooting American Health Care."