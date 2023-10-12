© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

New breast cancer detection technology called FAST MRI available at Intermountain Health

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published October 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM MDT

Radiologist Dr. Jonathan Shakespear stresses the importance of regular breast screening for early detection and overall outcomes if you, as one in eight women are, diagnosed with breast cancer.

Intermountain Health Park City Hospital offers extended hours for screening mammograms for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October. The mammography department at Park City Hospital is open beginning at 8 am. On Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays they are open until 8 pm. So, this gives women a couple of extra hours in the evening to get their mammogram. Thursdays and Fridays the mammography department is open until 6 pm.

Screening mammograms will also be available on two Saturdays in October, Sat. Oct. 14 and Sat. Oct. 21 with hours from 9 am to 3 pm. An appointment is required for all mammograms.

To schedule a screening mammogram, call 801-507-7840, or visit intermountainhealthcare.org/mammogram.

Dr. Shakespear also discusses the FAST MRI, which only takes 10 minutes and costs considerably less than a traditional MRI screening. It is available at Intermountain Park City Hospital, Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, American Fork Hospital and McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

Doctors say breast MRI scans won’t replace the need for an annual mammogram because those screenings can still detect some cancers better.

Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
