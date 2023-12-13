103-mile winter race in the Wind River Mountains of Wyoming will change your life

For the last 100 years Wyoming cowboys have "drifted" their cattle each fall out of the mountains where they go to to the desert for the winter. The cows want nothing to do with this winter wonderland. But, the racers of the aptly named winter race called "The Drift" do because they don't have that same sense of self-preservation. These are words borrowed from the race sign up page. But wait, there's more. It’s 103 miles of winter wonderland, with over 9,000 ft elevation loss/gain. The temperatures can be sub zero, the wind can be relentless, and snowfall can be measured in feet. Self-sufficiency is key, as there are no drop bags, pacers, or cell service along the way, and check points are separated by upwards of 25 miles of challenging terrain. It takes place in March in Wyoming and as they say you'll experience Wyoming-- under Wyoming's terms--Wyoming style. You will be glad you did. Race organizers Keri and Darren Hull tell all about it.