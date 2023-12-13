© 2023 KPCW

The Mountain Life

How an ultra-runner stays resilient and inspired

By Lynn Ware Peek,
David Wintzer
Published December 13, 2023 at 3:48 PM MST

Leah Yingling is a Utah transplant who came for a graduate degree in bio-medical engineering and to run around the Wasatch mountains. When we say "run," what we really mean is ultra run - training along the Wasatch trails over hundreds of miles - to regularly finish top ten in such coveted races including the Bear 100 here in Utah, the Western States 100, and the UTMB (the Ultra Trail de Mont Blanc). She is a Lululemon Ambassador and a member of the Salomon running team and works as a biomedical engineer in the field of electrophysiology. She attributes her success on and off the trails to her passion for the intersection of science and ultrarunning.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
David Wintzer
The Mountain Life Co-Host
