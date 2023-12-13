How an ultra-runner stays resilient and inspired

Leah Yingling is a Utah transplant who came for a graduate degree in bio-medical engineering and to run around the Wasatch mountains. When we say "run," what we really mean is ultra run - training along the Wasatch trails over hundreds of miles - to regularly finish top ten in such coveted races including the Bear 100 here in Utah, the Western States 100, and the UTMB (the Ultra Trail de Mont Blanc). She is a Lululemon Ambassador and a member of the Salomon running team and works as a biomedical engineer in the field of electrophysiology. She attributes her success on and off the trails to her passion for the intersection of science and ultrarunning.