The Mountain Life

Explore Utah's Tushar Mountains by bike, 70 miles and 10,000 vertical feet during the Crusher in the Tushar

By Lynn Ware Peek
Published February 14, 2024 at 3:49 PM MST

The Crusher in the Tushar is a gravel bike race that departs from Beaver, Utah, in early July each year. It calls itself the toughest 69.9 miles on the planet. This uniquely-formatted race begins in historic downtown Beaver, the birthplace of famed outlaw Butch Cassidy, and finishes at Utah’s newest ski and summer resort, Eagle Point. It allows riders to explore the stunning backcountry of Utah’s little-known Tushar Mountains and Fishlake National Forest. The race director for Crusher in the Tushar, Ginger Hall, joins the show.

The Mountain Life
Lynn Ware Peek
KPCW Co-Host / Producer
