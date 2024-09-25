© 2024 KPCW

The Mountain Life

'The Gangs of Zion' author unveils Utah's Bloods and Crips history

By Lynn Ware Peek,
Jay Burke
Published September 25, 2024 at 1:32 PM MDT

Ron Stallworth is a law enforcement veteran and the first black detective in the Colorado Springs Police Department. He has worked undercover narcotics, vice, criminal intelligence and organized crime beats in four states.

Stallworth is the author of the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir, "Black Klansman," which became an Oscar-winning Spike Lee film called "BlackKKlansman."

Stallworth takes us on a very unlikely journey through the heart of LDS country here in Utah, where he worked and uncovered a scenario he never expected, Bloods and Crips infiltrating the Salt Lake Valley, threatening to turn this deeply conservative community into a hotbed of crime.

His new book, released this month, is called "The Gangs of Zion: A Black Cop’s Crusade in Mormon Country."

