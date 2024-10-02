A life of language love with psycholinguist Julie Sedivy

Julie Sedivy has taught linguistics and psychology at Brown University and the University of Calgary. In her new book, "Linguaphile: A Life of Language Love," Sedivy explores where our relationship with language begins.

In the womb, infants absorb the rhythms of their native language, they even understand cadences, rising-falling motifs and how language puts consonants together or spaces them out.

Sedivy shares the beautiful concept that when parents-to-be talk to those swollen bellies, they predispose infants to our native language.