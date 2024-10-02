How one Park City resident sells skiing to the world

With winter just around the corner, Nick Como, ski bum at heart and vice president of marketing at Sundance Mountain Resort, takes part in our ongoing series on iconic local residents from the past, present and in between.

Como is a Summit County resident and falls into the "in-between" category in this series, as he and his wife have been in the Wasatch Back for almost a decade.

Having grown up in New York City, Como is the perfect individual to visit with about this wonderful place we all call home and what originally drew him in.