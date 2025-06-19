In 'Sweet and Deadly,' author claims Coca-Cola has a dark underside

If health data showed Coca-Cola was among the deadliest products in our diets, would we continue to drink it?

Author Murray Carpenter shares his extensive research on the damage he says Coke is doing to Americans’ health in a new book called "Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation & Makes Us Sick."

In his investigative report, Carpenter details the ways he says the Coca-Cola Company concealed this information and kept consumers in the dark.

