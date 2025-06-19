© 2025 KPCW

In 'Sweet and Deadly,' author claims Coca-Cola has a dark underside

Published June 19, 2025 at 5:41 PM MDT
Book cover for "Sweet and Deadly" by Murray Carpenter
Publisher: The MIT Press

If health data showed Coca-Cola was among the deadliest products in our diets, would we continue to drink it?

Author Murray Carpenter shares his extensive research on the damage he says Coke is doing to Americans’ health in a new book called "Sweet and Deadly: How Coca-Cola Spreads Disinformation & Makes Us Sick."

In his investigative report, Carpenter details the ways he says the Coca-Cola Company concealed this information and kept consumers in the dark.

